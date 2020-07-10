All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

14623 Holly Springs Drive

14623 Holly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14623 Holly Springs Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 4 bath house located in Huntersville! This home features a great big kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, kitchen island, and an open floorplan overlooking the living room. Four spacious bedrooms and an office on the main level. Washer/Dryer included. Detached 2 car garage with lots of storage. Walking proximity to the neighborhood playground & pool. Home is located minutes from Birkdale Village with lots of shopping and restaurants. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14623 Holly Springs Drive have any available units?
14623 Holly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14623 Holly Springs Drive have?
Some of 14623 Holly Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14623 Holly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14623 Holly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14623 Holly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14623 Holly Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14623 Holly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14623 Holly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 14623 Holly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14623 Holly Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14623 Holly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14623 Holly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 14623 Holly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 14623 Holly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14623 Holly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14623 Holly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14623 Holly Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14623 Holly Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

