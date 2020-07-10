14623 Holly Springs Drive

Amenities
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 4 bath house located in Huntersville! This home features a great big kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, kitchen island, and an open floorplan overlooking the living room. Four spacious bedrooms and an office on the main level. Washer/Dryer included. Detached 2 car garage with lots of storage. Walking proximity to the neighborhood playground & pool. Home is located minutes from Birkdale Village with lots of shopping and restaurants. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.