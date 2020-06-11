14415 Lyon Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Master BR on main level! Spacious home has 6 BRs (or 5 BR + BONUS w/ closets), 2.5 baths and 3222 s.f. located in Villages at Rosedale subdivision which offers pool, playground and rec area! Beautiful kitchen has granite counters with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Great room has corner gas fireplace and is open to a sunroom full of natural light. Master suite has incredible master bath with granite vanity w/double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs has 4 additional large bedrooms and large bonus room with 2 big closets that could be a 6th BR. Large secondary bath w/dual sinks and linen closet. Spacious, level backyard backs to greenspace and pool/playground. Walk to Torrence Creek Greenway, shopping, restaurants, banks, Starbucks and more! Easy access to I-77, 20 mins to Uptown, 15 mins to the airport. (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACANT.)