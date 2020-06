Amenities

Adorable home in Monteith Park. Main level living with beautiful hardwoods and natural light. Dining room with picture rail molding; Kitchen with stainless appliances, slate tile back splash, breakfast bar and breakfast nook, open to living area. Fireplace with gas logs. Spacious upper Master suite with trey ceiling detail and bathroom with garden tub and tile stall shower. Three additional bedrooms and one full bathroom, also upstairs. 1 Pet only; small dogs only.