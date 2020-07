Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Charming home in great neighborhood conveniently located off Exit 23, 15 minutes from Charlotte 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths , big kitchen with island , hardwoods, stone patio outback in lush garden area. Rocking chair front porch is one of the loveliest features of this home. Community has pool. Property is available now. Pictures are from original listing several years ago.