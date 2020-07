Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for immediate occupancy, this Craftman style designed home features 3BR's, 2.5BA's, and is located in the sought after Douglas Park community, Huntersville. Spacious kitchen and dining area, hardwood floors throughout main level. Great room with gas log fireplace. Master with laminate flooring, secondary bedrooms with plenty of natural light. Pet friendly community with fenced backyard. Detached two car garage. Walking distance to neighborhood school.