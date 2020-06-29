All apartments in Huntersville
12210 Cane Branch Way

12210 Cane Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

12210 Cane Branch Way, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
In order to schedule a showing, potential tenant should provide proof of credit score above 700. Welcome home to this inviting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Tanners Creek - with one-car garage! No pets allowed. Home was recently painted and has new carpet upstairs and new laminate wood flooring in the living room. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, silestone countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern tile backsplash and pantry. Large windows in the home bring in lots of natural light! Updated stylish light fixtures throughout. Open living room and breakfast area feature a bay window and back door to the patio. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Neighborhood amenities include community pool and playground. Easy Access to I-77/I-485 interchange, Birkdale Village and Northlake Mall. This crisp and fresh home is ready for you to move-in! 2-month deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12210 Cane Branch Way have any available units?
12210 Cane Branch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12210 Cane Branch Way have?
Some of 12210 Cane Branch Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12210 Cane Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
12210 Cane Branch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12210 Cane Branch Way pet-friendly?
No, 12210 Cane Branch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12210 Cane Branch Way offer parking?
Yes, 12210 Cane Branch Way offers parking.
Does 12210 Cane Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12210 Cane Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12210 Cane Branch Way have a pool?
Yes, 12210 Cane Branch Way has a pool.
Does 12210 Cane Branch Way have accessible units?
No, 12210 Cane Branch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12210 Cane Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12210 Cane Branch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12210 Cane Branch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12210 Cane Branch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
