12210 Cane Branch Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

In order to schedule a showing, potential tenant should provide proof of credit score above 700. Welcome home to this inviting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Tanners Creek - with one-car garage! No pets allowed. Home was recently painted and has new carpet upstairs and new laminate wood flooring in the living room. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, silestone countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern tile backsplash and pantry. Large windows in the home bring in lots of natural light! Updated stylish light fixtures throughout. Open living room and breakfast area feature a bay window and back door to the patio. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Neighborhood amenities include community pool and playground. Easy Access to I-77/I-485 interchange, Birkdale Village and Northlake Mall. This crisp and fresh home is ready for you to move-in! 2-month deposit required.