Huntersville, NC
12130 Flatbush Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

12130 Flatbush Dr

12130 Flatbush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12130 Flatbush Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Biltmore Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR+loft/2.5BA home located in Huntersville between Mtn Island Lake and the Lake Norman area. Living areas feature 9' ceilings and neutral paint. On the main level, the great room has a gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. The kitchen features black on black appliances, cherry stained cabinetry and granite countertops. Master suite with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet. Approx 2100 htd sqft. Wooded backyard and deck. Applicants with qualifying income, credit and background with the availability to move-in within 30 days or less, please call or text rental hotline 704-724-0331.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12130 Flatbush Dr have any available units?
12130 Flatbush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12130 Flatbush Dr have?
Some of 12130 Flatbush Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12130 Flatbush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12130 Flatbush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12130 Flatbush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12130 Flatbush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12130 Flatbush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12130 Flatbush Dr offers parking.
Does 12130 Flatbush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12130 Flatbush Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12130 Flatbush Dr have a pool?
No, 12130 Flatbush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12130 Flatbush Dr have accessible units?
No, 12130 Flatbush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12130 Flatbush Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12130 Flatbush Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12130 Flatbush Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12130 Flatbush Dr has units with air conditioning.
