12130 Flatbush Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3BR+loft/2.5BA home located in Huntersville between Mtn Island Lake and the Lake Norman area. Living areas feature 9' ceilings and neutral paint. On the main level, the great room has a gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. The kitchen features black on black appliances, cherry stained cabinetry and granite countertops. Master suite with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet. Approx 2100 htd sqft. Wooded backyard and deck. Applicants with qualifying income, credit and background with the availability to move-in within 30 days or less, please call or text rental hotline 704-724-0331.