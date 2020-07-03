All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:06 PM

12122 Folkston Drive

12122 Folkston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12122 Folkston Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Biltmore Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SELF TOUR - - 4 bd / 2.5bth - Great patio in the backyard, open floor plan in the living and kitchen - this set up is great for entertaining! Half bath downstairs. Front foyer has door with access to large garage. A comfortable flow that compliments the layout of this. The master bathroom has a double vanity sink.

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12122 Folkston Drive have any available units?
12122 Folkston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12122 Folkston Drive have?
Some of 12122 Folkston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12122 Folkston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12122 Folkston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12122 Folkston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12122 Folkston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12122 Folkston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12122 Folkston Drive offers parking.
Does 12122 Folkston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12122 Folkston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12122 Folkston Drive have a pool?
No, 12122 Folkston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12122 Folkston Drive have accessible units?
No, 12122 Folkston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12122 Folkston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12122 Folkston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12122 Folkston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12122 Folkston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

