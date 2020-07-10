10648 Trolley Run Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Ready for you to call home! Beautiful 2 master bedroom both w/walk-in closets & ensuite baths! Open floor plan designed w/entertaining in mind. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space opens to dining area and spacious great room. Located in sought after Caldwell Station. Enjoy community amenities... clubhouse with fitness center, pool and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, Lake Norman, I-77, I-485...The list goes on and on! Call now for a private showing.