Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
10648 Trolley Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10648 Trolley Run Drive

10648 Trolley Run Drive · No Longer Available
Huntersville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10648 Trolley Run Drive, Huntersville, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Ready for you to call home! Beautiful 2 master bedroom both w/walk-in closets & ensuite baths! Open floor plan designed w/entertaining in mind. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space opens to dining area and spacious great room. Located in sought after Caldwell Station. Enjoy community amenities... clubhouse with fitness center, pool and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, Lake Norman, I-77, I-485...The list goes on and on! Call now for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 Trolley Run Drive have any available units?
10648 Trolley Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10648 Trolley Run Drive have?
Some of 10648 Trolley Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 Trolley Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10648 Trolley Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 Trolley Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10648 Trolley Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 10648 Trolley Run Drive offer parking?
No, 10648 Trolley Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10648 Trolley Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10648 Trolley Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 Trolley Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10648 Trolley Run Drive has a pool.
Does 10648 Trolley Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 10648 Trolley Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 Trolley Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10648 Trolley Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10648 Trolley Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10648 Trolley Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
