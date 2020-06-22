720 Ancient Oaks Drive

Amenities
Carefree Resort-Style Amenities community-12 Oaks 18-hole championship Golf/Tennis, 3 amazing pools, playgrounds, Dog park, Pickle ball, gym, community clubhouse in Holly Spring! This energy-efficient features 4 BR+3.5 Baths+2 car garage single open floor plan house offers custom fixtures/w big granite island, gas range, SS appliances kitchen. Gorgeous bright family and living room at 1st floor/w office. 3rd floor/w full bath & closet. Quick access to dinging, shopping, Jordan Lake, entertainment, I-540.