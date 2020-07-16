All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like
945 B'S Bbq Road.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

945 B'S Bbq Road

945 Bs Barbecue Rd · (252) 347-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

945 Bs Barbecue Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
duplex convenient to vidant medical center...freshly painted and ready to rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 B'S Bbq Road have any available units?
945 B'S Bbq Road has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 B'S Bbq Road have?
Some of 945 B'S Bbq Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 B'S Bbq Road currently offering any rent specials?
945 B'S Bbq Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 B'S Bbq Road pet-friendly?
No, 945 B'S Bbq Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 945 B'S Bbq Road offer parking?
Yes, 945 B'S Bbq Road offers parking.
Does 945 B'S Bbq Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 B'S Bbq Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 B'S Bbq Road have a pool?
No, 945 B'S Bbq Road does not have a pool.
Does 945 B'S Bbq Road have accessible units?
No, 945 B'S Bbq Road does not have accessible units.
Does 945 B'S Bbq Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 B'S Bbq Road has units with dishwashers.

