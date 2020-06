Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot near everything! Property has new (April 2020) laminate flooring throughout living area. Home boasts large bonus room allowing for even more space! Master bedroom has enormous walk in closet and private bath . 2 car garage and open living concept are the icing on the cake. Check out this great home!