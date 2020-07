Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy 1 story living in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1,350 sq ft home. The layout consists of a large living room, dining room and kitchen with island. Home is conveniently located near Fort Bragg, schools and shopping. Home sits on a nice sized lot. We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528. Don't miss out on this opportunity to end summer in this perfectly priced home.