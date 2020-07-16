All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 7212 Avila Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
7212 Avila Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

7212 Avila Dr.

7212 Avila Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Seventy-First
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7212 Avila Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7212 Avila (Pet Considered) - Available Now - Neat & clean. Laminate floors in foyer and great room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen with tile floors, Updated appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms have brand new carpet.
Single car garage, large backyard fenced in. Very convenient to Ft.Bragg.

1 small pet considered on a case by case basis.

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $30 per person.**

(RLNE2755916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Avila Dr. have any available units?
7212 Avila Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 Avila Dr. have?
Some of 7212 Avila Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 Avila Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Avila Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Avila Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7212 Avila Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7212 Avila Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7212 Avila Dr. offers parking.
Does 7212 Avila Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 Avila Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Avila Dr. have a pool?
No, 7212 Avila Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Avila Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7212 Avila Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Avila Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 Avila Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill