Amenities

carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Three bedroom/Two Bathroom newly renovated home. New kitchen cabinets in a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Wood grain laminate throughout bedrooms and living area. Tiled bathrooms and kitchen floors. One vehicle carport. Large fenced in back yard. City utilities. Coviently located in city for amenities and activities available in Fayetteville. Application Fee: $50.00, apply at: www.neighborsassociates.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.