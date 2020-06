Amenities

505 Pilot Ave Available 07/04/20 505 Pilot Avenue - Attractive home in historic Haymont. Beautiful wooded lot. Detached garage with overhead storage. Porch, partially fenced yard, wood burning fire place in great room. Large recreation room downstairs that can be a bedroom. SS appliances. Jetted tub does not work (will not repair) but is a great soaking tub! Pets considered on a case by case basis with a $200 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breed dogs allowed.



