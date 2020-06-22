4212 Deadwyler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Fully Furnished 1BR 1BA Apartment & Workshop, W&D includes Utilities & Internet



Broker Owned - Country atmosphere off McArthur Rd. Great location - 450 SQ FT 2nd story Living space plus 450 SQ FT storage and workshop area on 1st floor.



Close to Shopping Centers, Methodist Collage, VA Hospital and more. Great for Contractors, Traveling Nurses, Students, Retired, Military and others.



Fully furnished with full size range, refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker, pots, pans, dishes, utensils, towels, bedding, large capacity washer, dryer, Smart TV's with 40+ channels and with premium YouTube TV, outdoor gas grill and much more. All utilities and internet including garbage pickup.



$975.00 month with 3 month lease then month to month. $975.00 Security Deposit, refunded after move out inspection. No smoking allowed in apartment.



PayPal preferred, Credit and debit cards are also accepted.



4210 Deadwyler Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28311