All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 4212 Deadwyler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
4212 Deadwyler Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4212 Deadwyler Drive

4212 Deadwyler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4212 Deadwyler Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished 1BR 1BA Apartment & Workshop, W&D includes Utilities & Internet

Broker Owned - Country atmosphere off McArthur Rd. Great location - 450 SQ FT 2nd story Living space plus 450 SQ FT storage and workshop area on 1st floor.

Close to Shopping Centers, Methodist Collage, VA Hospital and more. Great for Contractors, Traveling Nurses, Students, Retired, Military and others.

Fully furnished with full size range, refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker, pots, pans, dishes, utensils, towels, bedding, large capacity washer, dryer, Smart TV's with 40+ channels and with premium YouTube TV, outdoor gas grill and much more. All utilities and internet including garbage pickup.

$975.00 month with 3 month lease then month to month. $975.00 Security Deposit, refunded after move out inspection. No smoking allowed in apartment.

PayPal preferred, Credit and debit cards are also accepted. 

4210 Deadwyler Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28311

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Deadwyler Drive have any available units?
4212 Deadwyler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Deadwyler Drive have?
Some of 4212 Deadwyler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Deadwyler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Deadwyler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Deadwyler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Deadwyler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 4212 Deadwyler Drive offer parking?
No, 4212 Deadwyler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Deadwyler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 Deadwyler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Deadwyler Drive have a pool?
No, 4212 Deadwyler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Deadwyler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4212 Deadwyler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Deadwyler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Deadwyler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill