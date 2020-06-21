All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 409 Cityview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
409 Cityview Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

409 Cityview Lane

409 Cityview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Downtown Fayetteville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

409 Cityview Lane, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville

Amenities

patio / balcony
community garden
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
Come view this charming 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse located in Olde Towne Village. You will be living within minutes of downtown Fayetteville shopping-along with easy access to Fort Bragg/Pope AFB. Laminate, vinyl and tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET AT ALL! All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. Home features a spacious living room, eat in kitchen, laundry closet and fenced in patio area. Heating and cooling system installed in 2017. A community garden is located just outside your patio gate to enjoy nature and grow your own flowers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Cityview Lane have any available units?
409 Cityview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Cityview Lane have?
Some of 409 Cityview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, community garden, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Cityview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
409 Cityview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Cityview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 409 Cityview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 409 Cityview Lane offer parking?
No, 409 Cityview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 409 Cityview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Cityview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Cityview Lane have a pool?
No, 409 Cityview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 409 Cityview Lane have accessible units?
No, 409 Cityview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Cityview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Cityview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Landmark
146 London Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill