409 Cityview Lane

Come view this charming 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse located in Olde Towne Village. You will be living within minutes of downtown Fayetteville shopping-along with easy access to Fort Bragg/Pope AFB. Laminate, vinyl and tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET AT ALL! All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. Home features a spacious living room, eat in kitchen, laundry closet and fenced in patio area. Heating and cooling system installed in 2017. A community garden is located just outside your patio gate to enjoy nature and grow your own flowers!