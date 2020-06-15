All apartments in Fayetteville
2937 Amelia Dr
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:51 PM

2937 Amelia Dr

2937 Amelia Drive · (910) 323-8666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2937 Amelia Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2937 Amelia Dr · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2937 Amelia Dr. (Pets Considered) - Great 2-bedroom home in the lovely Autumn Chase neighborhood. Spacious living and dining room with fireplace. Large master suite with private bath. Large screened-in patio perfect for entertaining. Convenient to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, freeway, shopping, and downtown.

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE2435111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Amelia Dr have any available units?
2937 Amelia Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Amelia Dr have?
Some of 2937 Amelia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Amelia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Amelia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Amelia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2937 Amelia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2937 Amelia Dr offer parking?
No, 2937 Amelia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Amelia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Amelia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Amelia Dr have a pool?
No, 2937 Amelia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Amelia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2937 Amelia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Amelia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Amelia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
