Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

2937 Amelia Dr. (Pets Considered) - Great 2-bedroom home in the lovely Autumn Chase neighborhood. Spacious living and dining room with fireplace. Large master suite with private bath. Large screened-in patio perfect for entertaining. Convenient to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, freeway, shopping, and downtown.



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE2435111)