Amenities
2937 Amelia Dr. (Pets Considered) - Great 2-bedroom home in the lovely Autumn Chase neighborhood. Spacious living and dining room with fireplace. Large master suite with private bath. Large screened-in patio perfect for entertaining. Convenient to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, freeway, shopping, and downtown.
To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate
**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**
$20 Admin fee included in the rent.
(RLNE2435111)