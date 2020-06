Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

COMING SOON- this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located just off Pamalee Dr – close to Bragg, Shopping and Dining! Enter the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Enjoy the changing colors on the private patio/balcony, or cuddle in front of the fireplace when the air gets chilly. The open kitchen features a bar area – and opens into the dining area perfectly for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms complete the package. These condominiums come with outside storage and Washer connection. Enjoy the amenities relaxing by the pool. Approximately 1050 sq ft of space!!