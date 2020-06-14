1804 Carolyn Ct.

Amenities

1804 Caroyln Ct. - Shadowlawn - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Centrally Located Home. The Home Features a Foyer, a Living Room, a Eat In Kitchen with a Range & Fridge, a Sunken Den with a Fireplace & Built In Shelving and a Fenced Back Yard with a Patio. The Home also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Storm Doors, Insulated Windows, a Security System (Tenants Responsibility), Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fans and a Single Car Garage with a Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups.



Pets: NEGOTIABLE with Owner. If Owner Does Allow the Pet(s), There will be a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.

Group Share: No

Section 8: No

HOA: No

Year Built: 1979



Electric: Lumbee River

Water: Aqua

Sewer: Septic Tank



Grade School: Sherwood Park

Middle School: Lewis Chapel

High School: Seventy First



