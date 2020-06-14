All apartments in Fayetteville
1804 Carolyn Ct.

1804 Carolyn Court · (910) 487-4400
Location

1804 Carolyn Court, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Seventy-First

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1804 Carolyn Ct. · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1804 Caroyln Ct. - Shadowlawn - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Centrally Located Home. The Home Features a Foyer, a Living Room, a Eat In Kitchen with a Range & Fridge, a Sunken Den with a Fireplace & Built In Shelving and a Fenced Back Yard with a Patio. The Home also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Storm Doors, Insulated Windows, a Security System (Tenants Responsibility), Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fans and a Single Car Garage with a Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups.

Pets: NEGOTIABLE with Owner. If Owner Does Allow the Pet(s), There will be a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 1979

Electric: Lumbee River
Water: Aqua
Sewer: Septic Tank

Grade School: Sherwood Park
Middle School: Lewis Chapel
High School: Seventy First

***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M:050820
V:050920
MLS#:
PM:Sarrayyah (Cumberland 0406310842)

(RLNE2771706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Carolyn Ct. have any available units?
1804 Carolyn Ct. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Carolyn Ct. have?
Some of 1804 Carolyn Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Carolyn Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Carolyn Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Carolyn Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Carolyn Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Carolyn Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Carolyn Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1804 Carolyn Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Carolyn Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Carolyn Ct. have a pool?
No, 1804 Carolyn Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Carolyn Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1804 Carolyn Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Carolyn Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Carolyn Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
