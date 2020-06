Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

-Outstanding brick 1.5 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath with 2700 sq.ft of living space. Great room with gas log fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, bar setting and nook. Formal living and dining rooms. Master suite walk in closet, jetted tub, separate shower. All bedrooms downstairs. Rec room is upstairs. Rear covered patio, privacy fenced backyard. Laundry room, Foyer and hardwoods. Home will be available 5/1/2020 for $1500 month. Pets subject to approval with annual pet fee.