1049 Rulnick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bed 1 Bath apartment. Window unit AC supplied, Baseboard heat. Trash pick up, water and lawn maintenance included.

Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for electric services required on the premises. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**



Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.