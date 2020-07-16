All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1049 Rulnick Street

1049 Rulnick Street · (910) 964-7606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1049 Rulnick Street, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Douglas Byrd

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$585

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed 1 Bath apartment. Window unit AC supplied, Baseboard heat. Trash pick up, water and lawn maintenance included.
Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for electric services required on the premises. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**

Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Rulnick Street have any available units?
1049 Rulnick Street has a unit available for $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1049 Rulnick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Rulnick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Rulnick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 Rulnick Street is pet friendly.
Does 1049 Rulnick Street offer parking?
No, 1049 Rulnick Street does not offer parking.
Does 1049 Rulnick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Rulnick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Rulnick Street have a pool?
No, 1049 Rulnick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Rulnick Street have accessible units?
No, 1049 Rulnick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Rulnick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Rulnick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Rulnick Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1049 Rulnick Street has units with air conditioning.
