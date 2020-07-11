Amenities
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations. Triangle Park Apartments is located right outside of Research Triangle Park providing easy access to convenient shopping malls, I-40, highway 54 and 55. You can enjoy our renovated apartment homes all at an unbeatable value. Our full time on-site staff takes pride in providing you with outstanding, punctual, and courteous service.