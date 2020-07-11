All apartments in Durham
Find more places like
Triangle Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
Triangle Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Triangle Park

5011 S Alston Ave · (720) 728-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A102 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E202 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit B305 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit H201 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 813 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Triangle Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
business center
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
internet access
volleyball court
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations. Triangle Park Apartments is located right outside of Research Triangle Park providing easy access to convenient shopping malls, I-40, highway 54 and 55. You can enjoy our renovated apartment homes all at an unbeatable value. Our full time on-site staff takes pride in providing you with outstanding, punctual, and courteous service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Triangle Park have any available units?
Triangle Park has 5 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Triangle Park have?
Some of Triangle Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Triangle Park currently offering any rent specials?
Triangle Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Triangle Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Triangle Park is pet friendly.
Does Triangle Park offer parking?
Yes, Triangle Park offers parking.
Does Triangle Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Triangle Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Triangle Park have a pool?
Yes, Triangle Park has a pool.
Does Triangle Park have accessible units?
Yes, Triangle Park has accessible units.
Does Triangle Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Triangle Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Triangle Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Triangle Park has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St
Durham, NC 27701
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave
Durham, NC 27703
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr
Durham, NC 27705
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive
Durham, NC 27703
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln
Durham, NC 27713
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln
Durham, NC 27713
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road
Durham, NC 27705

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 BedroomsDurham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly PlacesDurham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown DurhamWoodcroftDowning CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community CollegeGuilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University