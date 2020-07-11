Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry business center coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park fire pit internet access volleyball court

Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations. Triangle Park Apartments is located right outside of Research Triangle Park providing easy access to convenient shopping malls, I-40, highway 54 and 55. You can enjoy our renovated apartment homes all at an unbeatable value. Our full time on-site staff takes pride in providing you with outstanding, punctual, and courteous service.