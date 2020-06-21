Amenities
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 Available 07/10/20 1 Bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from 40, Southpoint, and more! - Pending Application - Nicely located 1 bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from Duke, the RTP, UNC, and Southpoint Mall! It's hard to find more convenience without being on a major road.
Here's what you get: dishwasher, washer/dryer, ceiling fan, wood-burning fireplace, upper-level balcony, community pool, walk-in closet, trash and water included in rent, and more.
Water Included.
Pets allowed with approval and fees.
650+ credit requirement.
Tenant in property, requires up to 24 hours notice for showings.
Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact properties@acorn-oak.com.
(RLNE2827931)