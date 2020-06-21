All apartments in Durham
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204

3700 Chimney Ridge Place
Location

3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Amenities

3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 Available 07/10/20 1 Bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from 40, Southpoint, and more! - Pending Application - Nicely located 1 bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from Duke, the RTP, UNC, and Southpoint Mall! It's hard to find more convenience without being on a major road.

Here's what you get: dishwasher, washer/dryer, ceiling fan, wood-burning fireplace, upper-level balcony, community pool, walk-in closet, trash and water included in rent, and more.

Water Included.
Pets allowed with approval and fees.
650+ credit requirement.
Tenant in property, requires up to 24 hours notice for showings.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact properties@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE2827931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 have any available units?
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 have?
Some of 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 has units with air conditioning.
