Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 Available 07/10/20 1 Bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from 40, Southpoint, and more! - Pending Application - Nicely located 1 bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from Duke, the RTP, UNC, and Southpoint Mall! It's hard to find more convenience without being on a major road.



Here's what you get: dishwasher, washer/dryer, ceiling fan, wood-burning fireplace, upper-level balcony, community pool, walk-in closet, trash and water included in rent, and more.



Water Included.

Pets allowed with approval and fees.

650+ credit requirement.

Tenant in property, requires up to 24 hours notice for showings.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact properties@acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE2827931)