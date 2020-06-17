All apartments in Durham
Last updated April 2 2020

102 Harvest Oaks Lane #78

102 Harvest Oaks Lane · (919) 675-1444 ext. 44
Location

102 Harvest Oaks Lane, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Harvest Oaks Lane #78 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic townhome in Durham! Available NOW! - Fantastic townhome in Durham, Available NOW!

Located right off of 98 headed into Durham, short 12-minute drive downtown, easy access to 147 to head towards RTP.

With 1,520 sq ft, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is spacious, with an easy flowing layout and so much charm! High-end laminate throughout the first floor, eat-in kitchen, with updated cabinets, beautiful countertops, and food pantry. The kitchen opens to a small patio perfect for your morning coffee.

Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry space (w/d provided). The master bedroom is nicely sized with a vaulted ceiling walk-in shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email Jillian Hourihan at jillian@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

