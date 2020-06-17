102 Harvest Oaks Lane #78.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic townhome in Durham! Available NOW!



Located right off of 98 headed into Durham, short 12-minute drive downtown, easy access to 147 to head towards RTP.



With 1,520 sq ft, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is spacious, with an easy flowing layout and so much charm! High-end laminate throughout the first floor, eat-in kitchen, with updated cabinets, beautiful countertops, and food pantry. The kitchen opens to a small patio perfect for your morning coffee.



Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry space (w/d provided). The master bedroom is nicely sized with a vaulted ceiling walk-in shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email Jillian Hourihan at jillian@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5598148)