Cornelius, NC
18443 Victoria Bay Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18443 Victoria Bay Drive
18443 Victoria Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Cornelius
Location
18443 Victoria Bay Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacant. Well maintained property, move in ready. Family friendly community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive have any available units?
18443 Victoria Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
What amenities does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive have?
Some of 18443 Victoria Bay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18443 Victoria Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18443 Victoria Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18443 Victoria Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18443 Victoria Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cornelius
.
Does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18443 Victoria Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18443 Victoria Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 18443 Victoria Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 18443 Victoria Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18443 Victoria Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18443 Victoria Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18443 Victoria Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
