Amenities
9633 Camberley Ave NW Available 09/07/19 Gorgeous Town Home near Concord Mills - Stunning town home with great location convenient to Concord Mills area and I-85/485. Open kitchen includes granite, stainless appliances and gorgeous pendant lighting. Oversized great room with coffered ceiling. All bedrooms are generous in size. Master bedroom includes a sitting area. Master Bath has separate vanities, large walk in shower and TWO large walk in closets! All closets and laundry room are oversized. Small niche area upstairs for a desk near stairs. Amenities Galore! See Pics.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3308120)