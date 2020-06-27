All apartments in Concord
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
9633 Camberley Ave NW
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

9633 Camberley Ave NW

9633 Camberley Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9633 Camberley Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
9633 Camberley Ave NW Available 09/07/19 Gorgeous Town Home near Concord Mills - Stunning town home with great location convenient to Concord Mills area and I-85/485. Open kitchen includes granite, stainless appliances and gorgeous pendant lighting. Oversized great room with coffered ceiling. All bedrooms are generous in size. Master bedroom includes a sitting area. Master Bath has separate vanities, large walk in shower and TWO large walk in closets! All closets and laundry room are oversized. Small niche area upstairs for a desk near stairs. Amenities Galore! See Pics.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3308120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

