5640 Winslow Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Afton Park ready for you to call home! Two story great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space that will delight the chef in every household! Master suite is on the 2nd level complete with ensuite bath w/dual vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Perfect location! Convenient to Afton Village, shopping, restaurants, park, I-85, Concord Mills... The list goes on & on! Call today for a private showing of this fantastic home!