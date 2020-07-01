All apartments in Concord
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

5640 Winslow Avenue NW

5640 Winslow Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5640 Winslow Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Afton Park ready for you to call home! Two story great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space that will delight the chef in every household! Master suite is on the 2nd level complete with ensuite bath w/dual vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Perfect location! Convenient to Afton Village, shopping, restaurants, park, I-85, Concord Mills... The list goes on & on! Call today for a private showing of this fantastic home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Winslow Avenue NW have any available units?
5640 Winslow Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 5640 Winslow Avenue NW have?
Some of 5640 Winslow Avenue NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 Winslow Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Winslow Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Winslow Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 5640 Winslow Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5640 Winslow Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 5640 Winslow Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 5640 Winslow Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 Winslow Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Winslow Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 5640 Winslow Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 5640 Winslow Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 5640 Winslow Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Winslow Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5640 Winslow Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
