5640 Winslow Avenue NW

Amenities
Beautiful home in Afton Park ready for you to call home! Two story great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space that will delight the chef in every household! Master suite is on the 2nd level complete with ensuite bath w/dual vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Perfect location! Convenient to Afton Village, shopping, restaurants, park, I-85, Concord Mills... The list goes on & on! Call today for a private showing of this fantastic home!