518 Railway Place

AVAILABLE AUG 16: Charming 4 BR, 2 bath ranch home has 1548 s.f. with wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!) Kitchen has plenty of counter space including a small island and all appliances. Great room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace; open to a dining area. Small sitting room/play area is at front of house. Washer & dryer in unit. Nice corner lot with storage shed. Convenient to Concord, Harrisburg, Lowe's Speedway, Concord Mills and highways. Pet approved by owner case by case, $300 deposit per pet. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!