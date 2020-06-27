All apartments in Concord
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

518 Railway Place

518 Railway Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

518 Railway Pl SW, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE AUG 16: Charming 4 BR, 2 bath ranch home has 1548 s.f. with wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!) Kitchen has plenty of counter space including a small island and all appliances. Great room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace; open to a dining area. Small sitting room/play area is at front of house. Washer & dryer in unit. Nice corner lot with storage shed. Convenient to Concord, Harrisburg, Lowe's Speedway, Concord Mills and highways. Pet approved by owner case by case, $300 deposit per pet. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Railway Place have any available units?
518 Railway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Railway Place have?
Some of 518 Railway Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Railway Place currently offering any rent specials?
518 Railway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Railway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Railway Place is pet friendly.
Does 518 Railway Place offer parking?
No, 518 Railway Place does not offer parking.
Does 518 Railway Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Railway Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Railway Place have a pool?
No, 518 Railway Place does not have a pool.
Does 518 Railway Place have accessible units?
No, 518 Railway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Railway Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Railway Place does not have units with dishwashers.
