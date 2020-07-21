All apartments in Concord
4035 Clover Road Northwest

4035 Clover Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Clover Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
bathtub
Beautiful new construction. Laminate flooring throughout main floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, deep sink, large pantry. 5 bedrooms, one on the main floor with full bath. Spacious loft with access to usable second floor balcony. Huge master sweet with garden tub, lighted separate shower and huge closet. 2nd floor laundry and large secondary bedrooms.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Clover Road Northwest have any available units?
4035 Clover Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Clover Road Northwest have?
Some of 4035 Clover Road Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Clover Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Clover Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Clover Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 Clover Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4035 Clover Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 4035 Clover Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4035 Clover Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Clover Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Clover Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 4035 Clover Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Clover Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4035 Clover Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Clover Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Clover Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
