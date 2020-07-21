4035 Clover Road Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Beautiful new construction. Laminate flooring throughout main floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, deep sink, large pantry. 5 bedrooms, one on the main floor with full bath. Spacious loft with access to usable second floor balcony. Huge master sweet with garden tub, lighted separate shower and huge closet. 2nd floor laundry and large secondary bedrooms.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.