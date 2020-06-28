All apartments in Concord
35 Mccurdy St NW

35 Mccurdy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

35 Mccurdy Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Owner Incentive: First month's rent FREE, minimum 12 month lease to begin by 12/31/2019 ***

NEW granite counter tops! This home is absolutely beautiful! Amazing Extra Large townhome in the Afton Village section of Concord. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Sweet detached garage in back with enclosed patio between home and garage. Beautiful flooring on main level. Very nice granite counters in kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Lots of square footage in this very livable and spacious townhome. Dining area, laundry and fire place in great room. Neighborhood has loads of green space and is very close to shopping and restaurants.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Mccurdy St NW have any available units?
35 Mccurdy St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Mccurdy St NW have?
Some of 35 Mccurdy St NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Mccurdy St NW currently offering any rent specials?
35 Mccurdy St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Mccurdy St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Mccurdy St NW is pet friendly.
Does 35 Mccurdy St NW offer parking?
Yes, 35 Mccurdy St NW offers parking.
Does 35 Mccurdy St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Mccurdy St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Mccurdy St NW have a pool?
No, 35 Mccurdy St NW does not have a pool.
Does 35 Mccurdy St NW have accessible units?
No, 35 Mccurdy St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Mccurdy St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Mccurdy St NW has units with dishwashers.
