35 Mccurdy St NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** Owner Incentive: First month's rent FREE, minimum 12 month lease to begin by 12/31/2019 ***



NEW granite counter tops! This home is absolutely beautiful! Amazing Extra Large townhome in the Afton Village section of Concord. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Sweet detached garage in back with enclosed patio between home and garage. Beautiful flooring on main level. Very nice granite counters in kitchen with lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Lots of square footage in this very livable and spacious townhome. Dining area, laundry and fire place in great room. Neighborhood has loads of green space and is very close to shopping and restaurants.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).