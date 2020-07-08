3239 Runneymede Street Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

This beautiful home boasts a large front porch perfect for unwinding after a long day! This kitchen is an entertainerï¿½??s dream! Featuring plenty of counter space and cabinets. 4 large bedrooms with walk in closets 2.5 baths and 2 car garage, enough storage space for all! Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, dining, highway access, and donï¿½??t forget all of the community amenities! Welcome Home! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.