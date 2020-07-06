All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
321 Halton Crossing Drive SW
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

321 Halton Crossing Drive SW

321 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

321 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern Townhome Community Feel! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a half bath downstairs. Built in 2016, this home is in terrific condition! Downstairs boasts an open floorplan great for entertaining as the kitchen opens up to the den. Kitchen features tons of countertop space! Granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Downstairs also features laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry! Large Master Bedroom with tall vaulted ceilings. Minutes from Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW have any available units?
321 Halton Crossing Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW have?
Some of 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
321 Halton Crossing Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW offer parking?
No, 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW have a pool?
No, 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Halton Crossing Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College