2985 Champion Lane Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Great Concord location with, a large and wooded backyard. Newly renovated with laminate easy care wood flooring and more. Lots of space on Main with enclosed garage, perfect for office or playroom. Large living room and Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with appliances. A great flowing floor plan. Upstairs there are three nice BR including a Master BR with Private BA. Enjoy the private backyard with patio perfect for outdoor fun. Hurry, in this location, this home will not last long.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Central Cabarrus High School

Middle school: C C Griffin Middle School

Elementary school: Rocky River Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1999

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.