Concord, NC
2985 Champion Lane Southwest
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

2985 Champion Lane Southwest

2985 Champion Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2985 Champion Lane Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Great Concord location with, a large and wooded backyard. Newly renovated with laminate easy care wood flooring and more. Lots of space on Main with enclosed garage, perfect for office or playroom. Large living room and Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with appliances. A great flowing floor plan. Upstairs there are three nice BR including a Master BR with Private BA. Enjoy the private backyard with patio perfect for outdoor fun. Hurry, in this location, this home will not last long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Central Cabarrus High School
Middle school: C C Griffin Middle School
Elementary school: Rocky River Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1999
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Champion Lane Southwest have any available units?
2985 Champion Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2985 Champion Lane Southwest have?
Some of 2985 Champion Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 Champion Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Champion Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Champion Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2985 Champion Lane Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2985 Champion Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2985 Champion Lane Southwest offers parking.
Does 2985 Champion Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 Champion Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Champion Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 2985 Champion Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2985 Champion Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2985 Champion Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Champion Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 Champion Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
