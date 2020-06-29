All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

2571 Brackley Place

2571 Brackley Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

2571 Brackley Pl NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This elegant and open floor plan, 3 bed, 2 bath condo has stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint, gas fireplace, & ample storage. Modern fixtures, recessed lighting in the kitchen with washer & dryer!! Master suite has oversized walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom and plenty of natural light. Spacious front porch, and quaint patio for entertaining. Refreshing community pool for your enjoyment during the hot summer months and is conveniently located just minutes from shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Brackley Place have any available units?
2571 Brackley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 Brackley Place have?
Some of 2571 Brackley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 Brackley Place currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Brackley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Brackley Place pet-friendly?
No, 2571 Brackley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2571 Brackley Place offer parking?
Yes, 2571 Brackley Place offers parking.
Does 2571 Brackley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2571 Brackley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Brackley Place have a pool?
Yes, 2571 Brackley Place has a pool.
Does 2571 Brackley Place have accessible units?
No, 2571 Brackley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Brackley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2571 Brackley Place has units with dishwashers.
