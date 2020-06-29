2571 Brackley Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

https://macgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/147257



This elegant and open floor plan, 3 bed, 2 bath condo has stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint, gas fireplace, & ample storage. Modern fixtures, recessed lighting in the kitchen with washer & dryer!! Master suite has oversized walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom and plenty of natural light. Spacious front porch, and quaint patio for entertaining. Refreshing community pool for your enjoyment during the hot summer months and is conveniently located just minutes from shopping and dining.

