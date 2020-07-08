1701 Wilburn Park Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful move in ready house in Cabarrus county Cox Mill HS district. All new floors and carpet and new paint throughout. Fireplace in family room. Has an office/dining room. Large breakfast/dining area off the Kitchen. Upstairs loft. Double sinks in the master bathroom with separate garden tub and shower. Incredible amenities in this desirable Highland Creek community. See amenities under comm features. Minutes to Concord Mills and convenient to I85 and I485.