1701 Wilburn Park Lane
1701 Wilburn Park Lane

1701 Wilburn Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Wilburn Park Lane, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful move in ready house in Cabarrus county Cox Mill HS district. All new floors and carpet and new paint throughout. Fireplace in family room. Has an office/dining room. Large breakfast/dining area off the Kitchen. Upstairs loft. Double sinks in the master bathroom with separate garden tub and shower. Incredible amenities in this desirable Highland Creek community. See amenities under comm features. Minutes to Concord Mills and convenient to I85 and I485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Wilburn Park Lane have any available units?
1701 Wilburn Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Wilburn Park Lane have?
Some of 1701 Wilburn Park Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Wilburn Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Wilburn Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Wilburn Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Wilburn Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1701 Wilburn Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Wilburn Park Lane offers parking.
Does 1701 Wilburn Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Wilburn Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Wilburn Park Lane have a pool?
No, 1701 Wilburn Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Wilburn Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1701 Wilburn Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Wilburn Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Wilburn Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

