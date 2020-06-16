1557 Kindred Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Feet: 1563

Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 2006

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Winecoff Elem., Northwest Middle, Northwest high School



This newly refreshed 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. The main level has a large living room with fireplace, half bath, dining area and good size kitchen with laundry room. The master bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet and private full bath with separate tub and shower. All 3 secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The home also has a 1 car garage, patio and spacious back yard. Located in Havenbrook Community just off Winecoff School Rd. near Hwy 73. Easy commute to downtown Concord or Concord Mills area. Kannapolis is just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1395 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.



(RLNE4855174)