All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1557 Kindred Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1557 Kindred Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1557 Kindred Circle

1557 Kindred Circle Northwest · (704) 567-8200 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1557 Kindred Circle Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1557 Kindred Circle · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Feet: 1563
Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2006
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Winecoff Elem., Northwest Middle, Northwest high School

This newly refreshed 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1500 square feet. The main level has a large living room with fireplace, half bath, dining area and good size kitchen with laundry room. The master bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet and private full bath with separate tub and shower. All 3 secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The home also has a 1 car garage, patio and spacious back yard. Located in Havenbrook Community just off Winecoff School Rd. near Hwy 73. Easy commute to downtown Concord or Concord Mills area. Kannapolis is just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1395 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.

(RLNE4855174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Kindred Circle have any available units?
1557 Kindred Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1557 Kindred Circle have?
Some of 1557 Kindred Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Kindred Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Kindred Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Kindred Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1557 Kindred Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1557 Kindred Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1557 Kindred Circle does offer parking.
Does 1557 Kindred Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Kindred Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Kindred Circle have a pool?
No, 1557 Kindred Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Kindred Circle have accessible units?
No, 1557 Kindred Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Kindred Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 Kindred Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 Kindred Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1557 Kindred Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1557 Kindred Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity