1478 Haverford Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027 - This is a self showing property. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030337?source=marketing



Welcome to Moss Creek! This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 story home is waiting for you! Main floor hosts a formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast area (both with new flooring), as well as your living room. Guest bedroom and full bath on main level. Upper level hosts remaining 3 bedrooms, full hallway bath, and laundry area. Washer and Dryer hookups. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling, complete with a huge walk in closet and full master bath with a relaxing garden tub! $65 application fee for each person over 18 and subject to credit approval. Pets are conditional and must be approved/screened and a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee will be based on the "Paw Score" No Smoking. FP is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener.



A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their unit approx. every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment. We do not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers on this property.



PETS:



NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal. https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com



Pet Policy: Due to the nature of the breeds, Please consider the following breeds "unacceptable": Akita, American Bulldog, Bullmastiff or Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire terrier, Wolf Dog/ Wolf Hybrid, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler and Any Combination of these.



**Please note that this is not a list PG Management Group created, this is what our Property Owners Home Owners Insurance Companies will not allow. If they do a property assessment and find that a tenant has one of the above listed dogs, the Home Owners Insurance will drop them immediately from coverage.



Have you heard of Moss Creek? For more information, please visit http://www.mosscreekvillagenc.com



Schools:



WR Odell Elementary

Harris Road Middle School

Cox Mill High School



For more information about Cabarrus County Schools, please call 704-786-6191 or visit https://www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/



Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.



PG Management Group, LLC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.



