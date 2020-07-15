All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1478 Haverford Rd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1478 Haverford Rd NW
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1478 Haverford Rd NW

1478 Haverford Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1478 Haverford Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
1478 Haverford Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027 - This is a self showing property. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030337?source=marketing

Welcome to Moss Creek! This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 story home is waiting for you! Main floor hosts a formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast area (both with new flooring), as well as your living room. Guest bedroom and full bath on main level. Upper level hosts remaining 3 bedrooms, full hallway bath, and laundry area. Washer and Dryer hookups. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling, complete with a huge walk in closet and full master bath with a relaxing garden tub! $65 application fee for each person over 18 and subject to credit approval. Pets are conditional and must be approved/screened and a minimum $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee will be based on the "Paw Score" No Smoking. FP is for decorative purpose only and cannot be used. 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener.

A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their unit approx. every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment. We do not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers on this property.

PETS:

NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal. https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com

Pet Policy: Due to the nature of the breeds, Please consider the following breeds "unacceptable": Akita, American Bulldog, Bullmastiff or Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire terrier, Wolf Dog/ Wolf Hybrid, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler and Any Combination of these.

**Please note that this is not a list PG Management Group created, this is what our Property Owners Home Owners Insurance Companies will not allow. If they do a property assessment and find that a tenant has one of the above listed dogs, the Home Owners Insurance will drop them immediately from coverage.

*************************
Have you heard of Moss Creek? For more information, please visit http://www.mosscreekvillagenc.com

*************************
Schools:

WR Odell Elementary
Harris Road Middle School
Cox Mill High School

For more information about Cabarrus County Schools, please call 704-786-6191 or visit https://www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/

Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.

PG Management Group, LLC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.

(RLNE4269415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Haverford Rd NW have any available units?
1478 Haverford Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1478 Haverford Rd NW have?
Some of 1478 Haverford Rd NW's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 Haverford Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Haverford Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Haverford Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1478 Haverford Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 1478 Haverford Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Haverford Rd NW offers parking.
Does 1478 Haverford Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Haverford Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Haverford Rd NW have a pool?
Yes, 1478 Haverford Rd NW has a pool.
Does 1478 Haverford Rd NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1478 Haverford Rd NW has accessible units.
Does 1478 Haverford Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 Haverford Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College