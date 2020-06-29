All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1461 Astoria Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1461 Astoria Lane NW
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

1461 Astoria Lane NW

1461 Astoria Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1461 Astoria Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Great Home Community Pools Like A Resort - Spacious 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & large bonus room. The Great room has a Gas fireplace. Formal dining room and office too. Home has hardwood floors & carpet throughout. Plenty of room for fun in the Fence in backyard! Community Features a Club House, Playground, Pool, Recreation Area, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails and so much more!!! Were are Pet Friendly too and For outdoor maintains add only $100.00 to Rent ...Also short term rentals 2500.00 per month

(RLNE4064663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Astoria Lane NW have any available units?
1461 Astoria Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 Astoria Lane NW have?
Some of 1461 Astoria Lane NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 Astoria Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Astoria Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Astoria Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 Astoria Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 1461 Astoria Lane NW offer parking?
No, 1461 Astoria Lane NW does not offer parking.
Does 1461 Astoria Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 Astoria Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Astoria Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 1461 Astoria Lane NW has a pool.
Does 1461 Astoria Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1461 Astoria Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Astoria Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 Astoria Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College