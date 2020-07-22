All apartments in Concord
1437 Bedlington Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1437 Bedlington Drive

1437 Bedington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Bedington Drive, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the desirable Highland Creek neighborhood of Cabarrus County with Cabarrus County Schools! This home has a large open floor plan, very spacious bedrooms and master. Fenced in backyard, and a two car garage! Call us today to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Bedlington Drive have any available units?
1437 Bedlington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 1437 Bedlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Bedlington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Bedlington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Bedlington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Bedlington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Bedlington Drive offers parking.
Does 1437 Bedlington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Bedlington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Bedlington Drive have a pool?
No, 1437 Bedlington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Bedlington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1437 Bedlington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Bedlington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Bedlington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 Bedlington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 Bedlington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
