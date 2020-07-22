1437 Bedlington Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the desirable Highland Creek neighborhood of Cabarrus County with Cabarrus County Schools! This home has a large open floor plan, very spacious bedrooms and master. Fenced in backyard, and a two car garage! Call us today to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.