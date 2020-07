Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Full Brick Ranch with Basement available immediately. The main floor features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The living Room, hallways, and both bedrooms features hardwood floors. Tile floors in the bathroom with a tub with a tile surround. The basement is unheated and unfinished. Huge oversized 30x26 attached carport. Laundry is in the basement. No pets allowed.