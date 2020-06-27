All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB

1126 Hanford Pl NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1126 Hanford Pl NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1126 Hanford Place-CB - The end unit townhome feels like a huge treehouse! As soon as you walk in, you will feel how truly private this home is. Surrounded by nature and a treed view from almost every window of this open floorplan. All new, LVP hardwood style flooring throughout the first floor. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Built-in breakfast nook, pantry and kitchen island- fridge included! Big, open great room with a HUGE sunroom that is really an extended living area. The first floor is completely open, deck off great room that is also nestled into the trees. Master Suite on the second floor with lots of built-in storage space, granite countertops in the bathroom and a bay window. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and updated secondary bath with granite counters. Basement is enormous- bedroom with a full bath or can be used as a huge entertaining space. Covered patio off the basement, also completely surrounded by trees. Community pool and rec area.

Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord.At exit 55, take ramp right for NC-73 toward Huntersville.Keep straight onto NC-73 E / Davidson Hwy.Turn right onto Chadbourne Ave NW.Turn left onto Carlyle Dr NW.Turn left onto Hanford Dr NW.Arrive at Hanford Dr NW on the right.

(RLNE4939866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB have any available units?
1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB have?
Some of 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB offer parking?
No, 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB have a pool?
Yes, 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB has a pool.
Does 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB have accessible units?
No, 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College