1126 Hanford Pl NW-CB

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1126 Hanford Place-CB - The end unit townhome feels like a huge treehouse! As soon as you walk in, you will feel how truly private this home is. Surrounded by nature and a treed view from almost every window of this open floorplan. All new, LVP hardwood style flooring throughout the first floor. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Built-in breakfast nook, pantry and kitchen island- fridge included! Big, open great room with a HUGE sunroom that is really an extended living area. The first floor is completely open, deck off great room that is also nestled into the trees. Master Suite on the second floor with lots of built-in storage space, granite countertops in the bathroom and a bay window. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and updated secondary bath with granite counters. Basement is enormous- bedroom with a full bath or can be used as a huge entertaining space. Covered patio off the basement, also completely surrounded by trees. Community pool and rec area.



Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord.At exit 55, take ramp right for NC-73 toward Huntersville.Keep straight onto NC-73 E / Davidson Hwy.Turn right onto Chadbourne Ave NW.Turn left onto Carlyle Dr NW.Turn left onto Hanford Dr NW.Arrive at Hanford Dr NW on the right.



