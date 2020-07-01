10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcoming you to this beautiful two story colonial style home featuring 6 BR,4.5BA, open and an appealing floor plan with startling hardwoods downstairs, tile, granites, crown molding to start with. Spacious & Stunning Living Room with cozy fireplace to snuggle around with cold weather on the corner, tons of natural light falling in; flowing you towards a huge gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, Recessed Lightning, beautiful cabinets, lots and lots of counter & cabinet space, bar and not to forget the exceptional sunlight falling in with beautiful view of exterior. Second floor has 5 spacious bedrooms with loft, laundry. King Sized Master Suite with Glamorous Master bath with garden tub, granite counter tops and stand up shower and not to miss out on the dual vanities with tons of storage giving his/her enough space. . Excellent Schools and Community Amenities you will appreciate-pool, pond, sidewalks and so much more. Close to I-77/85, shopping, restaurants.