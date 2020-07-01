All apartments in Concord
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW

10685 Skipping Rock Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10685 Skipping Rock Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcoming you to this beautiful two story colonial style home featuring 6 BR,4.5BA, open and an appealing floor plan with startling hardwoods downstairs, tile, granites, crown molding to start with. Spacious & Stunning Living Room with cozy fireplace to snuggle around with cold weather on the corner, tons of natural light falling in; flowing you towards a huge gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, Recessed Lightning, beautiful cabinets, lots and lots of counter & cabinet space, bar and not to forget the exceptional sunlight falling in with beautiful view of exterior. Second floor has 5 spacious bedrooms with loft, laundry. King Sized Master Suite with Glamorous Master bath with garden tub, granite counter tops and stand up shower and not to miss out on the dual vanities with tons of storage giving his/her enough space. . Excellent Schools and Community Amenities you will appreciate-pool, pond, sidewalks and so much more. Close to I-77/85, shopping, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW have any available units?
10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW have?
Some of 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW offers parking.
Does 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW has a pool.
Does 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10685 Skipping Rock Lane NW has units with dishwashers.

