Amenities
What a convenient location! Just west of I-85 in Concord / Kannapolis you’ll have tons of options to dodge traffic. Need to get to downtown Charlotte, the University, north towards Salisbury? No other location can get you to all these places faster and more conveniently. You’re just minutes to both downtown Concord and Kannapolis, and that means the Charlotte Motor Speedway and all its wonderful events are just around the corner. Lake Norman is easily accessible for that weekend getaway! Also right around the corner is Concord's premier destination, Frank Liske Park. Complete with a walkable lake, playground, and much more you'll love the convenience of having it nearby! The home itself features…
You can view an amazing (virtual reality ready) 3D walkthrough here... victoryrealestateinc.com/property/1040-meadowbrook-ln-sw-concord-nc-28027-overlooks-a-farm-gorgeous-brick-facade/
Healthy walking trails
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Modern wide plank floor
Upgraded stone look counters
Modern glass top range
French door fridge
Timeless stainless-steel appliances
Large kitchen island
Undermount microwave
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
Huge master bath
Classy pedestal sink in half bath
Modern, open floorplan
Beautiful custom tray ceiling
Dedicated laundry / mud room
Recessed lighting
Ceilings fans throughout
Updated fixtures & faucets
Cozy fireplace
Lots of windows & natural light
Huge bedrooms
Formal dining room
Timeless brick exterior
Tons of closets & storage spaces
Soaring vaulted ceiling
High-efficiency washer & dryer
Convenient garage
Meadowbrook
