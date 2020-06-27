All apartments in Concord
Last updated September 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW

1040 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a convenient location! Just west of I-85 in Concord / Kannapolis you’ll have tons of options to dodge traffic. Need to get to downtown Charlotte, the University, north towards Salisbury? No other location can get you to all these places faster and more conveniently. You’re just minutes to both downtown Concord and Kannapolis, and that means the Charlotte Motor Speedway and all its wonderful events are just around the corner. Lake Norman is easily accessible for that weekend getaway! Also right around the corner is Concord's premier destination, Frank Liske Park. Complete with a walkable lake, playground, and much more you'll love the convenience of having it nearby! The home itself features…

You can view an amazing (virtual reality ready) 3D walkthrough here... victoryrealestateinc.com/property/1040-meadowbrook-ln-sw-concord-nc-28027-overlooks-a-farm-gorgeous-brick-facade/

Healthy walking trails
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Modern wide plank floor
Upgraded stone look counters
Modern glass top range
French door fridge
Timeless stainless-steel appliances
Large kitchen island
Undermount microwave
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
Huge master bath
Classy pedestal sink in half bath
Modern, open floorplan
Beautiful custom tray ceiling
Dedicated laundry / mud room
Recessed lighting
Ceilings fans throughout
Updated fixtures & faucets
Cozy fireplace
Lots of windows & natural light
Huge bedrooms
Formal dining room
Timeless brick exterior
Tons of closets & storage spaces
Soaring vaulted ceiling
High-efficiency washer & dryer
Convenient garage
Meadowbrook
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW have any available units?
1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW have?
Some of 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW offers parking.
Does 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW have a pool?
No, 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Meadowbrook Ln SW does not have units with dishwashers.
