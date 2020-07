Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath condo in very desirable Finley Forest, UNC Bus, community pool, tennis court. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Large partially covered deck that can be accessed from the kitchen and the living room. Specious living room with fireplace and build in shelves. Kitchen appliances and washer and dryer included. Chapel Hill Schools! Pets negotiable with non refundable deposit.