Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Available 08/01/20 Furnished condo for rent - Property Id: 307838



Furnished Finley Forest 3bd/2.5b condo with one large living room and one dining room, 1468 sq feet, 4 sliding doors to enclosed deck/balcony. Fireplace, built-in bookshelves, washer/dryer, lots of storage including outside storage. High quality upstairs carpeting, big stainless-steel refrigerator, stainless-steel dishwasher, and ceiling fans in each room. Within Chapel Hill school district, quiet yet convenient location connected to four free Chapel Hill Transit bus routes to UNC, 100 ft to nearest stop. Within walking distance of Meadowmont Village (with grocery store, health/fitness studios, salons, restaurants, cafes, and more), Friday Center, and Finley Golf Course. Near UNC, I-40, South Point Mall. Neighborhood swimming pool, tennis court, and more. Available Aug 1, $1475/mo. Two off-street parking spots and one on-street parking spot available with permit. No pets please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/210-finley-forest-dr-chapel-hill-nc/307838

Property Id 307838



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5944843)