210 Finley Forest Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

210 Finley Forest Dr

210 Finley Forest Drive · (919) 259-3371
Location

210 Finley Forest Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Finley Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1395 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Furnished condo for rent - Property Id: 307838

Furnished Finley Forest 3bd/2.5b condo with one large living room and one dining room, 1468 sq feet, 4 sliding doors to enclosed deck/balcony. Fireplace, built-in bookshelves, washer/dryer, lots of storage including outside storage. High quality upstairs carpeting, big stainless-steel refrigerator, stainless-steel dishwasher, and ceiling fans in each room. Within Chapel Hill school district, quiet yet convenient location connected to four free Chapel Hill Transit bus routes to UNC, 100 ft to nearest stop. Within walking distance of Meadowmont Village (with grocery store, health/fitness studios, salons, restaurants, cafes, and more), Friday Center, and Finley Golf Course. Near UNC, I-40, South Point Mall. Neighborhood swimming pool, tennis court, and more. Available Aug 1, $1475/mo. Two off-street parking spots and one on-street parking spot available with permit. No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/210-finley-forest-dr-chapel-hill-nc/307838
Property Id 307838

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 210 Finley Forest Dr have any available units?
210 Finley Forest Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Finley Forest Dr have?
Some of 210 Finley Forest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Finley Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
210 Finley Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Finley Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 210 Finley Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 210 Finley Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 210 Finley Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 210 Finley Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Finley Forest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Finley Forest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 210 Finley Forest Dr has a pool.
Does 210 Finley Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 210 Finley Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Finley Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Finley Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.

