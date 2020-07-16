All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

126 Kingsbury Drive

126 Kingsbury Dr · (919) 489-2000
Location

126 Kingsbury Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 Kingsbury Drive · Avail. Jul 31

$1,185

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
126 Kingsbury Drive Available 07/31/20 126 Kingsbury Drive - Beautiful 2nd level 2 bedroom, 2.5 Baths end unit Townhouse with extra window in dining area located in a quiet Chapel Hill wooded neighborhood. Close to shopping and I-40. Features full kitchen, living room, dining area. Patio and outside storage closet off the Patio. Exclusive pool, tennis court and clubhouse. On bus-line. Water Included. No Pets.

Conveniently located to UNC, Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, Cedar Falls Park, Homestead Park, & Harris Teeter.

Directions: 15-501 South toward Chapel Hill. Right on Sage Road (becomes Weaver Dairy Road). Right on Kingsbury Drive into Kensington Trace Condominiums then bare Left on Kingsbury Dr.

Coming 7/22/2020

(RLNE4894534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Kingsbury Drive have any available units?
126 Kingsbury Drive has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Kingsbury Drive have?
Some of 126 Kingsbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Kingsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Kingsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Kingsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 126 Kingsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 126 Kingsbury Drive offer parking?
No, 126 Kingsbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 126 Kingsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Kingsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Kingsbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 126 Kingsbury Drive has a pool.
Does 126 Kingsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Kingsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Kingsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Kingsbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
