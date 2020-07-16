Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

126 Kingsbury Drive Available 07/31/20 126 Kingsbury Drive - Beautiful 2nd level 2 bedroom, 2.5 Baths end unit Townhouse with extra window in dining area located in a quiet Chapel Hill wooded neighborhood. Close to shopping and I-40. Features full kitchen, living room, dining area. Patio and outside storage closet off the Patio. Exclusive pool, tennis court and clubhouse. On bus-line. Water Included. No Pets.



Conveniently located to UNC, Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, Cedar Falls Park, Homestead Park, & Harris Teeter.



Directions: 15-501 South toward Chapel Hill. Right on Sage Road (becomes Weaver Dairy Road). Right on Kingsbury Drive into Kensington Trace Condominiums then bare Left on Kingsbury Dr.



Coming 7/22/2020



