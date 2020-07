Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This duplex town home is on a large lot in a quiet private community. Your new home has the perfect setup; it has a private bathroom for each bedroom! There is a large deck that is ideal for entertaining guests. Sit back and relax by the fireplace that is in the living room. The home is very bright and airy. It is also in a great location in Chapel Hill-- it is only 5 minutes from UNC. Call today for more information!

