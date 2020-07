Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym playground bbq/grill guest suite package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard internet access

Located in the heart of Chapel Hill, between highways 54 and 15-501, you’ll find serene Glen Lennox Apartments. Our unique and vibrant community of apartments is the perfect combination of classic American charm and modern urban convenience. Our cottage –style apartment homes offer updated features including hardwood floors, multiple entrances and ceramic tile baths. These cottage style homes are also all only one level and include a host of community amenities. Residents enjoy their own 24/7 fitness center, dog park and front door mail delivery all while enjoying the sixty eight acres of beautiful landscaping Glen Lennox has to offer. Our central location puts you in close proximity to the delights of Chapel Hill, NC. Including, entertainment, only 2.7 Miles from Franklin Street and 1.6 Miles from UNC Chapel Hill, as well as shopping and dining, 3 minute walk to Glen Lennox Shopping Center and 5.3 Miles from The Streets at Southpoint.